Photo 523
Still Remaining
The sun came out for a time today, so it was a good chance to find some colour still remaining.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
523
photos
46
followers
29
following
143% complete
View this month »
365
Canon EOS M5
22nd November 2022 4:08am
leaves
colours
fall
autumn
bokeh
