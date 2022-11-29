Sign up
Photo 530
A Little Brighter
Trees and their reflections make a dull day a little brighter.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
530
photos
45
followers
29
following
530
Tags
window
reflections
winter
trees
faculty of law library
Boxplayer
ace
Nice effect.
November 29th, 2022
