Photo 533
Keeping Winter at Bay
Another rose garden still blooming amid the autumn colours of Japanese meadowsweet (so- called according to my plant ID app). Thankfully, winter can feel far away at times like this.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
white
,
winter
,
flowers
,
roses
,
autumn colours
