Photo 536
To Stay or Not to Stay
With this great supply of berries, a trip south may not be necessary this winter, thinks the robin.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
winter
bird
berries
robin
Judith Johnson
Super shot and viewpoint
December 5th, 2022
