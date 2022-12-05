Previous
To Stay or Not to Stay by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 536

To Stay or Not to Stay

With this great supply of berries, a trip south may not be necessary this winter, thinks the robin.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Heather

Judith Johnson
Super shot and viewpoint
December 5th, 2022  
