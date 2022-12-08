Previous
Losing a Member by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 539

Losing a Member

The strong winds from a few days ago felled this tree in the park. It's sad to lose a member of the tree community, but survival of the fittest, I suppose. It was already quite weakened by rot.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

