Photo 539
Losing a Member
The strong winds from a few days ago felled this tree in the park. It's sad to lose a member of the tree community, but survival of the fittest, I suppose. It was already quite weakened by rot.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
539
photos
46
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th December 2022 4:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
park
