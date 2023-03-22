Sign up
Photo 643
Two Steps Back
After a little spring tease, we are back to cold, windy, damp, and overcast weather, but we will get there- eventually.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
19
12
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
645
photos
51
followers
29
following
176% complete
View this month »
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
19
Fav's
12
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd March 2023 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
winter
,
spring
,
plants
,
yarrow
,
seed heads
Pyrrhula
Great close up of those pretty little flowers. Fav. In time spring will comes. Be sure of it .
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful little flowers fav
March 22nd, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A great wintery capture and looking pretty with the tiny white seed heads.
March 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
March 22nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
Love this! wonderful composition ~fav
March 23rd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A beautiful and delicate capture.
March 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
This is very pretty!
March 23rd, 2023
amyK
ace
Love this composition
March 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that dark background really brings them out
March 23rd, 2023
KWind
ace
This is lovely!
March 23rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
love the dotted white.
March 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot, great background with gorgeous little flowers.
March 23rd, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Nice!
March 23rd, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely dof and composition.Fav😊
March 23rd, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice shot
March 23rd, 2023
Jo Worboys
So delicate a great photo Heather
March 23rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 24th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
These are very pretty flowers and beautifully captured Heather. Fav.
March 24th, 2023
