Two Steps Back by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 643

Two Steps Back

After a little spring tease, we are back to cold, windy, damp, and overcast weather, but we will get there- eventually.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Great close up of those pretty little flowers. Fav. In time spring will comes. Be sure of it .
March 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful little flowers fav
March 22nd, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A great wintery capture and looking pretty with the tiny white seed heads.
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
March 22nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
Love this! wonderful composition ~fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A beautiful and delicate capture.
March 23rd, 2023  
Mallory ace
This is very pretty!
March 23rd, 2023  
amyK ace
Love this composition
March 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that dark background really brings them out
March 23rd, 2023  
KWind ace
This is lovely!
March 23rd, 2023  
Yao RL ace
love the dotted white.
March 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot, great background with gorgeous little flowers.
March 23rd, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Nice!
March 23rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely dof and composition.Fav😊
March 23rd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Nice shot
March 23rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
So delicate a great photo Heather
March 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
March 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 24th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
These are very pretty flowers and beautifully captured Heather. Fav.
March 24th, 2023  
