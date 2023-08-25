Previous
A Little Treasure by 365projectorgheatherb
A Little Treasure

I love these goldfinches, but I rarely see them settled long enough to get a shot of them. But the seeds of the coneflowers did the trick.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely little bird - our goldfinch are rather flighty too , but that seeded head of the flower has really taken his fancy !
August 25th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Love all you flowers and birds pic.`s. They are awesome. A real Fav.
August 25th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful capture Heather, again your goldfinches are very different to ours! Aren't they a great colour. Fav
August 25th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Brilliant bird capture he will have plenty of seed to keep him busy for a while.
August 25th, 2023  
