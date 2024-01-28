Previous
Afternoon Snack by 365projectorgheatherb
Afternoon Snack

A black squirrel with an afternoon snack. If you have a large screen, you may be able to spot its little pink tongue! (Colour from the dogwood branches)
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross
Lovely photo
January 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh wow, great capture, and yes I see the tongue!
January 28th, 2024  
KV
Nice light… love the black squirrel and the background is just gorgeous.
January 28th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Great close up Heather lots of zoom or did you really get that close?
January 28th, 2024  
Heather
@365projectorgjoworboys Hi Jo. A zoom (but mind you, our squirrels are not afraid of people at all. In fact, they come right up to us, hoping that we'll feed them.) I have a zoom lens that can go to 200 mm (but I'm envious of folks on here that have much longer lenses- they can get really, really close to capture birds from far away. Maybe one day :)
January 28th, 2024  
