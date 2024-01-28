Sign up
Previous
Photo 955
Afternoon Snack
A black squirrel with an afternoon snack. If you have a large screen, you may be able to spot its little pink tongue! (Colour from the dogwood branches)
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
5
6
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
955
photos
64
followers
27
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th January 2024 5:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
dogwood
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo
January 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow, great capture, and yes I see the tongue!
January 28th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice light… love the black squirrel and the background is just gorgeous.
January 28th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Great close up Heather lots of zoom or did you really get that close?
January 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Hi Jo. A zoom (but mind you, our squirrels are not afraid of people at all. In fact, they come right up to us, hoping that we'll feed them.) I have a zoom lens that can go to 200 mm (but I'm envious of folks on here that have much longer lenses- they can get really, really close to capture birds from far away. Maybe one day :)
January 28th, 2024
