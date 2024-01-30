Sign up
Photo 957
Dare to be Different
Black is the predominant "colour" for winter coats, so on another dark overcast day, these two brought colour and brightness to our world.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Tags
street
,
winter
,
candid
