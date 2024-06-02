Previous
Ready for a Drop-off by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1081

Ready for a Drop-off

This bee has collected quite a load of pollen. I'm curious how large these clumps get before the bee makes a drop-off
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise