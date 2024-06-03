Sign up
Previous
Photo 1082
Tucking In
A bee's world- tucking in to get nice and covered in pollen.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1082
photos
64
followers
28
following
296% complete
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd June 2024 5:00am
Public
flowers
,
bee
,
pink
,
spring
,
rose
,
summer
Barb
ace
Beautiful pink and beautiful clarity, Heather!
June 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
Bees are such hard workers… love the detail and colors here… so nice!
June 3rd, 2024
