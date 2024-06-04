Sign up
Photo 1083
Summer's Resident
A patch of fleabane in the sun- this really says summer to me (despite the astronomical calendar)
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
summer
,
fleabane
