in the creek

Frogger challenged me to do a water image this week. I visited Squaw Creek, and loved all the fallen cottonwood leaves. As often happens, though, I didn't remember the challenge quite right, and the water was supposed to be the primary feature. So, even though there is a reflection, and lots of floating leaves, I made the leaf the primary subject. It was my only water image, too, as the trees kept drawing my eyes upwards.