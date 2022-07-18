Sign up
Photo 3596
Wheat songs
The wheat is getting dry and combines are moving into the area. I wanted to get some wheat images before it is gone. Got distracted by the birds ...
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
wheat
,
red wing blackbird
,
april-birds
Jacqueline
ace
Love your selective focus here!
July 20th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Focus is great! and the redwing blackbirds always seem to be yelling at someone so well captured.
July 20th, 2022
