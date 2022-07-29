Previous
twelve spotted skimmer by aecasey
Photo 3607

twelve spotted skimmer

There were two types of dragonflies at the lake, as well as little blue damselflies. I never saw the damselflies land anywhere, but I did get this twelve spotted skimmer.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

ace
@aecasey
