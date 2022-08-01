Sign up
Photo 3610
back lit goatsbeard
The last few years there have been very few goatsbeard. This year they are everywhere. This one had wonderful backlighting.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3960
photos
218
followers
173
following
989% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th July 2022 7:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
backlighting
,
goatsbeard
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️👌
August 2nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic!
August 2nd, 2022
