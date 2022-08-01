Previous
back lit goatsbeard by aecasey
back lit goatsbeard

The last few years there have been very few goatsbeard. This year they are everywhere. This one had wonderful backlighting.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️👌
August 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic!
August 2nd, 2022  
