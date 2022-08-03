Sign up
Photo 3612
summer morning frittilary
Very few butterflies this year. It was so nice to see this frittilary on the sunflowers along the side of the road.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2022 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
sunflower
Anne
ace
Fabulous shot April, so crisp and clear and lovely colours
August 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture.
August 6th, 2022
