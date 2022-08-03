Previous
Next
summer morning frittilary by aecasey
Photo 3612

summer morning frittilary

Very few butterflies this year. It was so nice to see this frittilary on the sunflowers along the side of the road.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Fabulous shot April, so crisp and clear and lovely colours
August 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture.
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise