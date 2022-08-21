Previous
icm honey locust by aecasey
Photo 3630

icm honey locust

northy challenged me to do a motion image. She suggest icm with trees. I love the leaves on the honey locust. It's also really tall and makes for a lovely spin of the camera.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

April

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
994% complete

April ace
northy @northy another ... a camera spin this time
August 22nd, 2022  
*lynn ace
Very good! makes me dizzy!
August 22nd, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wonderful! I'm trying to figure out how you made it curve?
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Quite impressive!
August 22nd, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
So cool! Makes me dizzy
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
