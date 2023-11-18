Sign up
Previous
Photo 4067
working cattle
Branding and vaccinations for the new arrivals.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
silhouette
,
cowboy
,
branding
Shepherdman
Great shot of work on a cattle farm (or should that be ranch?)
November 19th, 2023
