working cattle by aecasey
Photo 4067

working cattle

Branding and vaccinations for the new arrivals.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Shepherdman
Great shot of work on a cattle farm (or should that be ranch?)
November 19th, 2023  
