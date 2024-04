moving day

Totality 2024? Not here...tho we were around 80% coverage, we also had to contend with clouds, so glimpses were fleeting. Come evening, though, we noticed this vixen carrying something through the yard in front of the house. On her next trip we realized she was moving her kits. Tried to see where she was moving to, but she was cutting through the horse pen and I couldn't quite track her. I will be keeping a look out!