Previous
Photo 4207
succulents
Had to run to town this evening for a meeting. Took the opportunity to walk through the park garden. Not much happening yet, though these succulents look like they are getting ready for spring.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4625
photos
208
followers
159
following
1152% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th April 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
succulent
Barb
ace
Pretty frame-filler!
April 11th, 2024
