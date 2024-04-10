Sign up
Photo 4208
Granddaughters visited briefly for Grandpa's birthday. Made his day.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
