great horned owl by aecasey
Photo 4209

great horned owl

The windbreak has been filled with bird song the past few weeks, but it was unusually quiet this evening. I see there's a new visitor, and the songbirds don't seem to approve.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

April

Joan Robillard
Fab
Fab
April 13th, 2024  
