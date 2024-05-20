Previous
smudge by aecasey
Photo 4248

smudge

Look how he's growing! Started calling him "Smudge". He has tiny smudges of yellow on his face, and his markings look like someone took a pencil, drew lines in, and smudged them a bit.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynne
Very cute
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looking happy

May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise