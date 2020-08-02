Previous
tack by aecasey
tack

Anne challenged me to shoot from a different perspective, either high, low or any other that you choose. This was shot blind, holding the camera against the barn wall under the tack, shooting low. Bit abstract ... 😃
@aecasey
Anne @365anne Got one!
August 3rd, 2020  
