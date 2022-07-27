Previous
cardinal by aecasey
cardinal

A first for me! I've never seen a cardinal, and was so surprised this one was visiting the back yard. I'm not sure if it is a female, or a juvenile. I only saw the one ... it would be great if there was a small family here.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
jackie edwards ace
I'm guessing a juvenile because it looks a bit scruffy. I can't even believe you've never seen one. So common here in Michigan. Glad you could add it to your list!
July 29th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That surprised me, too - several show up in my backyard frequently - moth the males and the females - like how you caught the cardinal in the tree - branches always get in my way!
July 29th, 2022  
