350 / 365
cardinal
A first for me! I've never seen a cardinal, and was so surprised this one was visiting the back yard. I'm not sure if it is a female, or a juvenile. I only saw the one ... it would be great if there was a small family here.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3955
photos
217
followers
173
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Latest from all albums
3601
348
3602
3603
3604
349
350
3605
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th July 2022 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
april-birds
jackie edwards
ace
I'm guessing a juvenile because it looks a bit scruffy. I can't even believe you've never seen one. So common here in Michigan. Glad you could add it to your list!
July 29th, 2022
Milanie
ace
That surprised me, too - several show up in my backyard frequently - moth the males and the females - like how you caught the cardinal in the tree - branches always get in my way!
July 29th, 2022
