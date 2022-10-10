Previous
grasses by aecasey
The grasses this year are amazing! Golden yellows, vibrant reds, all mixed with a bit of leftover green. The windbreaks glow!
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 30th, 2022  
