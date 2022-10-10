Sign up
357 / 365
grasses
The grasses this year are amazing! Golden yellows, vibrant reds, all mixed with a bit of leftover green. The windbreaks glow!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
0
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th October 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 30th, 2022
