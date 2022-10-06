Previous
currant by aecasey
356 / 365

currant

The first to turn red. Sometimes the only leaves around the yard that turn red.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Barb ace
Really beautiful!
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Lovely light
October 30th, 2022  
