356 / 365
currant
The first to turn red. Sometimes the only leaves around the yard that turn red.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
2
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4049
photos
209
followers
166
following
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
7
2
4
Just One More
Canon EOS 80D
24th October 2022 9:32am
leaves
fall
autumn
Barb
ace
Really beautiful!
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Lovely light
October 30th, 2022
