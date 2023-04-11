Sign up
Photo 375
fight
I was so caught up with ducks I forgot to post the fighting geese. So much splashing, honking, and chasing!
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
geese
,
canada goose
,
april-birds
