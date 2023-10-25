Previous
mallard by aecasey
mallard

The ducks and geese are settling on the local pond behind Menards. Nice to have activity there again.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Bill Davidson
A beautiful bird….
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous bif and wonderful colours.
November 2nd, 2023  
