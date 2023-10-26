Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 405
wigeons
It's not just mallards and geese this year. There are wigeons too!
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4454
photos
211
followers
162
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Latest from all albums
4044
4045
404
4046
405
4047
4048
4049
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th October 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
wigeon
,
april-birds
Diana
ace
Fabulous action capture of the shenanigans, lovely water splashes!
November 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close