waxwing

Spent some time at my parents' house this afternoon. I was so surprised when we got ready to leave. The big black walnut tree was full of waxwings! There were over two dozen there. They were hopping onto the garage roof and nibbling at snow, then returning to the branches of the tree. I've never seen so many gathered together. The neighbor has several bird feeders set up, along with mom's big birdbath that I gave them, and the birds are flocking to his backyard. I love the overflow!