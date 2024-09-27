Previous
Next
Chaos by aikiuser
Photo 485

Chaos

An utterly random in-the-dark setup and composition, trying to remember how to shoot star trails, no idea of settings. I have in the past had some rather successful images, but the old adage of "use it or lose it" holds true for me! Did finally remember a few things in the process so am looking forward to going out again, this time with clear compositional ideas (locating the north star helps!), with hopefully better results.

Still filling in a few holes, apologies for the multiple uploads. Thanks as ever for having a look. Peace
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
To me this looks magical, well done!
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise