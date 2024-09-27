Chaos

An utterly random in-the-dark setup and composition, trying to remember how to shoot star trails, no idea of settings. I have in the past had some rather successful images, but the old adage of "use it or lose it" holds true for me! Did finally remember a few things in the process so am looking forward to going out again, this time with clear compositional ideas (locating the north star helps!), with hopefully better results.



Still filling in a few holes, apologies for the multiple uploads. Thanks as ever for having a look. Peace