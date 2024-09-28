Previous
A Nice Idea by aikiuser
Photo 486

A Nice Idea

As in Idea Leuconoe, aka Paper Kite or Rice Paper butterfly.

Peace
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Mags ace
Beautiful macro shot!
October 17th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Stellar
October 17th, 2024  
