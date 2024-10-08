Light Play

I know there must be a better title for this, but my mind isn't finding it just yet. Sigh.



Our trip to Vancouver and British Columbia was supposed to be more about the outdoors, but the thick smoke present from devasting fires pushed us elsewhere. We ended up at the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver, Canada, and I couldn't have been more pleased. I am very drawn to native Northwest American history, its culture and artistic style and while we spent several hours here, I could easily have spent many more there. This place is magnificent with its vast and diverse collections, easily one of my top favorite museums anywhere!



