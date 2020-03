Serpentine Wall

The most famous serpentine wall in the United States has to be the one designed by Thomas Jefferson at his home Monticello. This is inside our pool enclosure. Although in the winter the gate is locked, my neighbor took me on a tour of all the flowering plants and trees he cares for. The wall, which must be 60 years old, was repaired this winter using equally old bricks salvaged from other historic constructions. Our condo association takes the care of our buildings and grounds seriously.