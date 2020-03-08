Previous
Catching Up by allie912
Catching Up

I met two of my library colleagues for lunch today. They are on Spring Break and now that I am retired I am on a perpetual Spring Break. Kate ordered a quinoa burger. It sure looks better than I pictured but I went with chicken.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
