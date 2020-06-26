My New Favorite Show

Remember this famous line from Field of Dreams: “If you build it, they will come.”? Well yesterday I hung my new bird feeder and today they were falling all over themselves to get a seat at the table. Most of these pictures were taken during a shower, hence the drops on the window. I was thrilled that the colorful blue jay showed up. He perched in the bush right below the feeder and snatched a sunflower seed which he then took to the fence to crack open. The chipmunk vacuumed up seeds from below but also found a path to the branch above the feeder and tried to climb down. Having no luck, he returned to his ground level spot. I had both male and female cardinals and one lone pigeon. Lots of sparrows hovering in the air, waiting their turn and squabbling among themselves.

This may seem very ordinary to most of you, but it provided hours of entertainment and may replace Netflix as my channel of choice. (But just in the daytime, of course).