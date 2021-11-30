Previous
Monument Avenue Without the Monuments by allie912
Photo 4351

Monument Avenue Without the Monuments

As a result of last year’s demonstrations, the civil war monuments finally came down a few months ago. I hope the community can come together to figure out what will replace them.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Allison Williams

