Photo 4612
Welcome to the Neighborhood
Smokie (top left) invited neighbors to meet Gates (top middle) who just moved in. She hails from Denver but has family in the area so it won’t be a total shock to her system!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
17th August 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbors
,
women
