Photo 4613
A Noble Beast
Such grace and dignity. Right after he chased a squirrel off the fence!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9130
photos
28
followers
42
following
1263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
cat
,
fence
