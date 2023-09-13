Previous
Birthday Bouquet by allie912
Birthday Bouquet

Meg always sends the prettiest arrangements, using local florist, Vogue. I love the vintage feel of the different shades of white.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
So pretty! Happy Birthday!
September 13th, 2023  
