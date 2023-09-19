Me 2 Kroger 0

In the days when hunters ruled the earth, the victors were those who used courage and problem solving to bring home the trophies. Nowadays, bringing home the bacon is usually a lot less dangerous, but it can still have an element of drama. Twice in the last month, I had to return to the scene of my grocery battle to challenge the computers for their inaccurate charges. Today I was charged the full price on two items that I would never have bought two of if they hadn’t been on sale. And I had to remind the cashier to also refund the seven cents sales tax I was owed. Small victories add up!