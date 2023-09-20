A New Favorite

I generally get my tea from Harney & Sons and this time my fancy was captured by a classic blend updated. Here’s the description:

We created Malachi McCormick, a black tea blend of Assam and Keemun, to honor its namesake, an Irish author and small-press publisher. Though his handmade book "A Decent Cup of Tea" is diminutive, Malachi McCormick's words speak volumes concerning the difficulty of finding well-prepared tea in hotels. "Malachi," as this tea has come to be known among its many fans, has long since become a favorite morning or afternoon cup. The 8 oz. and the 4 oz. loose tea tins still feature their original hand-drawn label design.

This tea stands up well without milk and sugar and doesn’t get bitter if you don’t drink the second cup right away.