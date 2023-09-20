Previous
A New Favorite by allie912
A New Favorite

I generally get my tea from Harney & Sons and this time my fancy was captured by a classic blend updated. Here’s the description:
We created Malachi McCormick, a black tea blend of Assam and Keemun, to honor its namesake, an Irish author and small-press publisher. Though his handmade book "A Decent Cup of Tea" is diminutive, Malachi McCormick's words speak volumes concerning the difficulty of finding well-prepared tea in hotels. "Malachi," as this tea has come to be known among its many fans, has long since become a favorite morning or afternoon cup. The 8 oz. and the 4 oz. loose tea tins still feature their original hand-drawn label design.
This tea stands up well without milk and sugar and doesn’t get bitter if you don’t drink the second cup right away.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Allison Williams

Louise & Ken
Sorry we hadn't been connecting regularly! This image is *so you* and speaks to your taste and esthetics! As for me, I test the strength of my bones every few years...no breaks, but thanks heaven for good husbands!!!
September 20th, 2023  
