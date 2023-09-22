Sign up
Photo 5012
Ready for my closeup
Love these multicolored sunflowers, and apparently so do the bees.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bee
,
sunflower
