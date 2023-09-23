Previous
Make New Friends But Keep the Old by allie912
Make New Friends But Keep the Old

Two of my former library colleagues and I finally found a day that worked for all three of us. It was so good to catch up and share our stories, both happy and sad. Old friends really are the best.
ace
@allie912
