Photo 5013
Make New Friends But Keep the Old
Two of my former library colleagues and I finally found a day that worked for all three of us. It was so good to catch up and share our stories, both happy and sad. Old friends really are the best.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
friends
,
lunch
