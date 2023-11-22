Sign up
Photo 5072
Pre Thanksgiving Feast
One of my first stops at the grocery store is always the Manager’s Special section in the meat department. Here you get good discounts on close-to sell-by-date items.This steak was calling my name and I didn’t resist. Tomorrow we will eat light.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
steak
