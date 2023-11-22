Previous
Pre Thanksgiving Feast by allie912
Pre Thanksgiving Feast

One of my first stops at the grocery store is always the Manager’s Special section in the meat department. Here you get good discounts on close-to sell-by-date items.This steak was calling my name and I didn’t resist. Tomorrow we will eat light.
22nd November 2023

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
