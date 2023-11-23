Previous
Pause to Give Thanks by allie912
Pause to Give Thanks

Take a moment from the delights of the day to reflect on your many blessings.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL Smile for the day!!
November 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely captured.
November 23rd, 2023  
