Photo 5074
With Thanks
John’s health has had its ups and downs this Fall, so we are just grateful to sit down together and celebrate another lovely Thanksgiving.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
husband
thanksgiving
