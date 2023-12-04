Previous
Communicating from the Heart by allie912
Photo 5084

Communicating from the Heart

Baby Asher loves his Daddy, but you can see him using a special love language with his Mom.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise